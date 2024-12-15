ECOWAS Heads of State Convene for 66th Ordinary Session in Abuja

The 66th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government opened on December 15, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria.

This high-level summit brings together the leaders of West Africa to discuss key issues affecting the region, including economic development, security, and political stability. Among the critical topics on the agenda are efforts to combat terrorism, address climate change, and promote greater regional integration.

The meeting serves as a platform for member states to collaborate on solutions to the region’s most urgent challenges, strengthening ties within the Economic Community of West African States.