ECOWAS Holds Regional Meeting on Implementation of Fiscal Harmonization Directives

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) hosted a four-day regional meeting in Lagos, Nigeria, from December 16 to 19, 2024, focused on the publication and implementation of regional fiscal harmonization directives and supplementary acts.

The event brought together key representatives from ECOWAS Member States, the Africa Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), the West Africa Tax Administration Forum (WATAF), the West African Union of Tax Institutes (WAUTI), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the World Bank, and other stakeholders.

The primary aim of the meeting was to discuss how to promote fiscal and economic integration across West Africa through the harmonization of tax policies and the effective implementation of the regional fiscal directives and supplementary acts. This initiative is part of ECOWAS’s broader commitment to improving economic cooperation and supporting sustainable development in the region.

In his opening remarks on behalf of Mrs. Massandjé Litse-Toure, ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mr. Salifou Tiemtore, Director of Customs Union and Taxation, emphasized the importance of regional directives and supplementary acts in harmonizing tax policies, strengthening fiscal governance, and promoting economic stability across West Africa. He highlighted that successful implementation of these measures requires collaborative efforts from all stakeholders.

Mr. Kamal Dalhat, representing Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Finance, reaffirmed the country’s strong commitment to the ECOWAS agenda, noting the alignment of Nigeria’s fiscal and tax reforms with the regional directives. These reforms aim to promote sustainable economic growth and resource mobilization to enhance shared prosperity across the region.

Over the course of the meeting, participants focused on key objectives, such as facilitating discussions on the significance of regional fiscal directives and their potential impact on fiscal policies and domestic resource mobilization. The meeting also addressed the formation of a National Tax Steering Committee to oversee fiscal transitions and established a dedicated Working Group to monitor the implementation of these critical measures.

In addition to these discussions, the meeting aimed to identify and address the challenges hindering progress, including institutional capacity gaps, resource limitations, and national policy conflicts. ECOWAS Member States are optimistic that the deliberations will pave the way for greater fiscal integration, which will ultimately drive economic growth and benefit all citizens within the region.

This meeting marks a significant milestone in advancing fiscal reforms in West Africa, with the goal of fostering sustainable economic growth, strengthening fiscal governance, and ensuring more effective resource mobilization across the region. ECOWAS Member States are committed to achieving greater economic integration and prosperity for West Africa through these collaborative efforts.