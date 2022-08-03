ECOWAS holds Retreat for its Interdepartmental Committee on Trade Facilitation

The Directorate of Trade of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) organised a Retreat for its Interdepartmental Committee on Trade Facilitation in Lagos, Nigeria from August 1 – 3, 2022.

The 3-day Retreat is aimed at enhancing the structure of the Regional Trade Facilitation Committee (RTFC) by approving Technical Working Groups (TWGs) and to validate guiding documents on implementation of regional Trade Facilitation, the draft documents the Regional Trade & Transport Facilitation Strategy (RTTFS) and the Regional Policy and Strategy Frameworks for Elimination of Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs).

The retreat will also examine draft documents on the Common Trade Policy (CTP), the Trade and Investment Strategy and a proposed Framework of coordination on trade facilitation on the Abidjan-Lagos corridor.