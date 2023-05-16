ECOWAS holds Strategic Planning and Development Assessment Workshop in Accra

The Directorate of Strategic Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (SPME), Office of the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission is holding a Strategic Planning and Development Workshop in Accra, Ghana from May 15 to 19, 2023.

The 5-day assessment workshop will enable constructive engagement between the SPME Directorate and other Departments / Directorates to ensure a common understanding of the 4X4 Strategic Objectives of the Current ECOWAS Commission Management and develop Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that can be measured over the next 4 years. For the first session, the Workshop will be working on the Energy & Mines, Infrastructure and Digital Economy Sectors.

During his opening remarks, H.E. Ambassador Baba Gana Wakil, the Resident Representative of ECOWAS to Ghana, underscored that strategic planning is crucial to the success of ECOWAS. Adding that efficient and effective planning will guide all Departments to move in the same direction.

At the end of the workshop, Departments / Directorates engagement will be aligned with the CSF and the 4×4 strategic objectives, KPIs defined during the CSF finalisation assessed, and KPIs and new findings documented in a booklet to monitor progress.