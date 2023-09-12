ECOWAS holds Weapons and Ammunition Management Baseline Assessment  

A Regional Workshop of Focal Persons on Weapons and Ammunition Management Baseline Assessment has been held in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, to deepen the role of national focal points and improve the security of countries in the region.

Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, who was represented by Mr. Joseph Ahoba, Head of the Small Arms Division, highlighted the efforts being made by the Commission to implement the provisions of the ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

In a working report obtained by the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Ambassador Musah outlined ongoing initiatives such as the marking of weapons in member states and tracking projects.

He expressed the hope that the results of the workshop would serve as a basis for action and be communicated to relevant authorities at the end of the proceedings.

The workshop provided a platform for participants to share their expertise and experiences on weapons and ammunition management and facilitated discussions on improving the security landscape in the region and strengthening national frameworks and strategies to combat illicit arms trafficking.

General Delmino Segismundo Mota, President of the National Commission of Small Arms and Light Weapons of Guinea-Bissau, welcomed participants and acknowledged the support of his country’s partners.

Mr. Paul Haltom, the Director of the United Nations Institute for Disarmaments and Research (UNIDIR) Conventional Arms and Ammunition Programme, expressed gratitude to ECOWAS for collaborating with the institution on the methodology for assessing the management and life cycle of weapons.

The United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) is an autonomous institution within the United Nations that conducts independent research on disarmament and related problems, particularly international security issues.

Mr. Haltom emphasised that the contributions made by participants at the workshop would have a significant impact on improving the relevant roadmaps.

The workshop, which was a collaboration between the National Commission of Small Arms and Light Weapons of Guinea-Bissau, UNIDIR, and ECOWAS demonstrated the commitment of the organisations to promoting peace, security, and stability in the region.

Overall, the Regional Workshop of Focal Persons on Weapons and Ammunition Management Baseline Assessment was a significant step forward in enhancing the management and life cycle of weapons in the region.

The results and outcomes of the workshop will play a crucial role in guiding future actions and strategies to ensure the safety and security of countries in the region.