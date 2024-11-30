ECOWAS Holds Working Session to Review and Endorse the Human Security Index (EHSI)

On November 29, 2024, the ECOWAS Directorate of Early Warning convened a crucial working session in Abuja, Nigeria, to review and finalize the ECOWAS Human Security Index (EHSI).

The session aimed to refine the framework’s indicators to better reflect the current realities and challenges faced by West African countries.

The EHSI is a vital tool designed to monitor and assess human security vulnerabilities and resilience in five key thematic areas: crime and criminality, health, environment, security, and governance. Its primary goals include measuring human security levels across the region, supporting the development of relevant policies, enhancing accountability in governance, and attracting investment and partnerships for long-term regional development.

Dr. Onyinge Nkechi Onwuka, the Acting Director of the Early Warning Directorate of the ECOWAS Commission, emphasized the strategic importance of the EHSI during the session. She described the index as more than just a data collection tool, calling it “a cornerstone for action, bridging data-driven insights with tangible, impactful interventions.” Dr. Onwuka further explained that the EHSI would help deepen the understanding of the key drivers of human insecurity, strengthen the ability to assess vulnerabilities and resilience mechanisms, and enable predictive analysis for more effective response planning.

Discussions at the session focused on refining the dimensions and sub-dimensions of the EHSI to ensure it adequately captures the various challenges faced by ECOWAS Member States. Participants also explored how the EHSI indicators could be better integrated with the ECOWARN system (ECOWAS Early Warning and Response Network) to promote a more coordinated approach to early warning efforts across the region. In addition, they reviewed how the updated framework could be better utilized by policymakers, civil society, and other regional stakeholders.

The session brought together key representatives from several ECOWAS directorates, including Peacekeeping and Regional Security, Political Affairs, Strategic Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, and Human Development and Social Affairs. The meeting also included partners from UNOWAS (United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel) and WANEP (West Africa Network for Peacebuilding), underlining the collaborative efforts to address the pressing human security challenges facing the region.

The successful conclusion of this session marks an important step toward enhancing the capacity of ECOWAS to respond effectively to security challenges and to improve human security across West Africa.