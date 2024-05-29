ECOWAS Hosts Advocacy Workshop in Benin to Implement Educational Standards and Certificate Recognition Framework

From May 28th to 30th, 2024, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) conducted a significant national Advocacy Workshop in Cotonou, Benin, focusing on the Implementation of the ECOWAS Benchmarks and Framework for the Recognition and Equivalence of Certificates.

This landmark event brought together key educational stakeholders in Benin, led by the Ministry of Higher Education, to discuss and strategize on implementing standardized educational frameworks across West Africa. The workshop emphasized the importance of harmonizing educational standards to enhance the mobility and employability of citizens across the region.

Key highlights included in-depth discussions on the ECOWAS Program on the Recognition and Equivalence of Certificates, exploring various aspects of educational standardization. The primary goal was to introduce and facilitate the implementation of the ECOWAS Program on the Recognition and Equivalence of Certificates. Additionally, it set the stage for adopting the ECOWAS Educational Benchmarks and Framework in Benin, aiming to ensure that educational qualifications are recognized across member states.

The workshop was inaugurated by ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin, Mr. Amadou DIONGUE, on behalf of the Honorable Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Prof. Fatou Sow SARR, and the representative of the Honorable Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Koladé Josué AZANDEGBE.

ECOWAS plans to continue raising awareness and facilitating the implementation of the Benchmarks and Framework for the Recognition and Equivalence of Certificates among member states, promoting a more unified and efficient educational system across West Africa.