ECOWAS Hosts District 94 Toastmasters 2024 Conference

In the vibrant spirit of regional collaboration, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is proud to host the District 94 Toastmasters 2024 Conference from May 22nd to 25th at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

This gathering serves as a noteworthy component of the association’s centenary celebrations, echoing the resonant theme of “Building Bridges with Words”.

The opening ceremony, graced by H.E. Mrs. Damtien TCHINTCHIBIDJA, Vice-President representing H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, President of the ECOWAS Commission, underscored ECOWAS’s unwavering commitment to regional integration and the fostering of mutual understanding through platforms like Toastmasters.

Uniting participants from diverse Member States, the conference offers a dynamic array of sessions crafted to hone public speaking and leadership proficiencies. The inaugural day witnessed spirited networking sessions, a captivating parade of national delegations, and engaging round-table discussions aimed at fostering connections and promoting cross-cultural appreciation.

Celebrating the rich tapestry of the region’s cultural heritage, participants proudly marched under their respective national flags, showcasing traditions through vibrant displays of music, dance, and traditional attire.

The choice of ECOWAS headquarters as the venue for this conference underscores the organization’s steadfast dedication to leveraging educational and professional development platforms such as Toastmasters in advancing its vision of a prosperous West Africa. With a focus on facilitating the exchange of ideas and best practices in communication, the conference aspires to leave an enduring imprint on regional cooperation.

As participants immerse themselves in this enriching experience, ECOWAS remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a cohesive and empowered West African community, where the power of words serves as a catalyst for unity and progress.