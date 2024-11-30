ECOWAS Hosts Meeting in Dakar to Empower Women in Trade

From November 28 to 29, 2024, Dakar, the capital of Senegal, hosted a significant meeting organized by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This two-day event marked the official launch of the Technical Sub-Committee on Women in Trade under the Regional Trade Facilitation Committee (RTFC).

The key objectives of the meeting included addressing the challenges faced by women traders, particularly at borders, and developing a multi-year action plan (2025–2028) to tackle these obstacles and enhance women’s participation in trade.

The meeting was officially opened by Madame Maimouna Diaye, Senegal’s Minister of Family and Solidarity, represented by Madame Astou Diouf Gueye, Director of Gender Equity and Equality. In her speech, Minister Diaye emphasized the region’s commitment to overcoming barriers hindering women’s full participation in trade and leveraging their potential as key contributors to economic growth and regional integration.

Dr. Serigne Guèye Diop, Senegal’s Minister of Industry and Trade, highlighted the significant obstacles that women face in cross-border trade, including institutional, cultural, and economic barriers. These challenges often confine women to the informal sector, where they lack access to the resources needed for business expansion. Dr. Diop expressed gratitude to the ECOWAS Commission for its persistent efforts to establish a common trade policy and its dynamic approach to trade facilitation.

On behalf of Mme Massadjé Touré-Litse, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mr. Kolawole Sofola, Director of Trade at the ECOWAS Commission, reiterated the importance of women’s participation in regional and international trade for fostering inclusive and sustainable economic growth in West Africa. He highlighted that the new Technical Sub-Committee on Women in Trade will ensure that trade facilitation measures are designed to meet the specific needs of women, focusing on gender mainstreaming, export competitiveness, and gender-sensitive border infrastructure.

Dr. Barbara Ky, Director of Gender at the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA), called the meeting a crucial step towards strengthening women’s roles in cross-border trade and promoting greater economic integration in West Africa. She also noted the ongoing collaboration between UEMOA and ECOWAS in implementing trade facilitation measures for the benefit of women traders.

The event gathered a wide range of stakeholders, including experts and delegates from gender-related ministries and agencies, regional women’s organizations such as the Federation of Businesswomen and Women Entrepreneurs (FEFA/FEBWE) and the Organization of Women in International Trade (OWIT), as well as representatives from the Food System Resilience Program (FSRP) and the World Bank Group.

This meeting marked a key moment in advancing gender equality in trade and ensuring that women can play a more prominent role in driving regional economic development.