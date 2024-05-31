ECOWAS Hosts Migration Dialogue for West Africa Forum in Lagos

The Directorate of the Free Movement of Persons and Migration of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is organizing a technical meeting under the Migration Dialogue for West Africa (MIDWA) platform.

The forum, held in Lagos, will focus on accelerating the implementation of the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) and abolishing the 90-day stay limit and resident permits for Community citizens.

Key Objectives:

Enhancing Synergies: Strengthening the cooperation among members of the technical working group to facilitate the enforcement of regional migration instruments. Implementation Update: Providing an update on the status of the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) implementation. Common Position and Roadmap: Endorsing a Common Position on the abolition of the 90-day stay limitation and developing a roadmap for its implementation.

The meeting will gather technical experts in border management from all ECOWAS Member States, aiming to foster effective collaboration and streamline regional migration policies.