ECOWAS Hosts Workshop to Boost Intra-Regional Tourism and Harmonize Regulatory Frameworks

In a major initiative to bolster the tourism sector, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has organized a four-day workshop aimed at enhancing intra-regional tourism and harmonizing regulatory frameworks across its Member States.

The workshop, held from December 16 to 19, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria, brought together tourism officials, regulators, and stakeholders from across West Africa.

The workshop, led by the Directorate of Private Sector of ECOWAS under the guidance of Mrs. Massandjé Toure-Litse, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, was represented by Dr. Tony Luka Elumelu, Acting Director of Private Sector. Dr. Elumelu emphasized that the primary goal of the event was to strengthen regional cooperation, improve networking opportunities, and enhance capacity building to operationalize intra-regional tourism. This effort is critical in aligning tourism strategies and regulatory frameworks to promote sustainable growth in the sector.

A key focus of the workshop was the development of a harmonized regulatory framework for tourism, which ECOWAS believes is essential for advancing the sector and fostering regional integration. The integration of tourism into the African Continental Free Trade Area’s (AfCFTA) trade-in services agenda was also a central topic, with ECOWAS envisioning a future where West Africa becomes a premier tourism destination. The aim is to drive economic resilience, promote innovation, and enhance collaboration among Member States.

The workshop’s outcomes include improving compliance with tourism regulations and policies, strengthening regional tourism cooperation, and ensuring capacity building to effectively implement the ECOTOUR 19-29 strategy. By achieving these objectives, ECOWAS hopes to lay the foundation for a robust and interconnected tourism sector that contributes significantly to regional economic growth and integration.

This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing the tourism sector within West Africa, positioning it as a key driver of regional development and cooperation in the years ahead.