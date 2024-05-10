ECOWAS, ICAO and BAGASOO to review technical agreement for PASTA-CO Project

The Directorate of Transport of the ECOWAS Commission engaged officials of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Banjul Accord Group for Aviation Safety Oversight Organization (BAGASOO) in the implementation of the Support Program for Air Transport Development in West and Central Africa (PASTA-CO) Project in Lagos, Nigeria from May 7th to 9th, 2024.

The PASTA-CO project being funded by the African Development Bank, with contributions from the ECOWAS Community Budget, aims to contribute to provide safe, efficient air navigation services in a unified airspace to support trade and regional socio-economic integration of West and Central and West Africa.

The meeting brought together experts from the project partners – ECOWAS, ICAO, and BAGASOO, to review the level of implementation of project components such as the establishment of a regional pool of aviation security experts to support ECOWAS Member States and the creation of an aviation accident investigations body for West and Central Africa. The Project also seeks to support and facilitate Member States to undergo the ACI World’s Airport Excellence Program (APEX), a comprehensive onsite airport review to optimize airport operations, regulatory compliance, and aviation standards.

Under the PASTA-CO, Aerodromes in the ECOWAS and ECCAS Regionals are also receiving assistance for the certification of international aerodromes in West and Central Africa. There are also components on the establishment of a Search and Rescue (SAR) Mechanism for the Region, training and capacity building of safety inspectors as well as mobilizing resources to improve aerodrome infrastructure in Member States.

During the opening ceremony, Mr. Chris Appiah, the Ag. The director of Transport of the ECOWAS Commission welcomed the participants and thanked officials from ICAO and BAGASOO for their continued collaboration towards advancing the PASTA-CO. He also expressed the appreciation of ECOWAS to the African Development Bank for approving an extension to the deadline of the Grant Agreement for the project, which provides a good opportunity for the expedited completion of the very important project activities, to improve the Air Transport sector of West and Central Africa. He assured the project partners of the Directorate’s resolve to dedicate special attention to ensure the timely attainment of the activities under ECOWAS’ responsibility. The Commission will also support ICAO and BAGASOO to encourage Member States to comply with internationally agreed industry standards and rules.

In her remarks, Madam Jailza Soraya Rodrigues Silva, Executive Director BAGASOO expressed gratitude to ECOWAS for the exceptional role in facilitating the implementation of the PASTA-CO Project. “ECOWAS efforts have not only brought us here today but also allowed all stakeholders to agree on pragmatic ways of achieving the project objectives” She added.

Mr. Nika Mèhèza Manzi, Deputy Regional Director, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Western and Central African Office, in his statement, thanked ECOWAS for organizing the meeting to discuss and address challenges, that can help in improving the status of the implementation of the Project. He reaffirmed ICAO’s availability to find solutions to the obstacles to project implementation and to collaborate with ECOWAS in pursuing actions to improve the aviation industry in West Africa.

The meeting reviewed the related Technical Agreements and agreed on an Action Plan with practical activities to ensure the timely implementation of the outstanding components, considering the new deadline approved by the African Development Bank.

ECOWAS is committed to deepening regional economic integration by providing a safe, affordable, and well-connected air transport sector in West Africa.