ECOWAS in Crisis: Sahel States’ Exit Marks a Turning Point for West African Integration

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), once a beacon of regional cooperation, is facing its most severe crisis since its inception in 1975.

On January 29, 2025, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)—comprising Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger—formally withdrew from the bloc, despite a six-month extension offer from ECOWAS. This departure, the second major exit after Mauritania’s in 2000, deals a significant blow to West Africa’s integration efforts and raises urgent questions about the future of regional cooperation in Africa.

The AES withdrawal is not merely a symbolic rupture; it reflects a deep-seated dissatisfaction with ECOWAS’ ability to address the specific needs of its member states. Unlike Mauritania, which left in 2000 to align more closely with the Maghreb region, the Sahel states’ exit is driven by a complex mix of security concerns, geopolitical shifts, and institutional failures. At its core, the decision underscores a growing disillusionment with ECOWAS’ handling of critical issues, particularly its response to the July 2023 coup in Niger.

ECOWAS’ imposition of swift, indiscriminate sanctions and threats of military intervention in the wake of the Niger coup exposed a glaring disconnect between the bloc’s institutional responses and the realities on the ground. These actions, coupled with the organization’s perceived inability to effectively combat terrorism and insurgency in the Sahel, fueled resentment among the AES nations. Additionally, economic grievances, such as concerns over the CFA franc and perceived French and Western influence in ECOWAS decision-making, further alienated the Sahel states.

The rise of Russia as an alternative partner for Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger has also played a pivotal role in their decision to exit. By offering security and diplomatic support, Russia has provided these nations with viable alternatives to traditional Western alliances, reducing their reliance on ECOWAS and accelerating their departure.

The fallout from the AES withdrawal is far-reaching. For the Sahel states, the exit disrupts cross-border trade, financial transactions, and the movement of people, posing significant economic challenges. Landlocked and now isolated from ECOWAS, these nations face increased maritime access costs and potential declines in foreign direct investment due to perceived instability. In response, the AES has announced plans to establish its own regional confederation and a 5,000-strong joint force, signaling a shift toward self-reliance and alternative frameworks for cooperation.

For ECOWAS, the departure of the Sahel states represents a profound institutional and strategic setback. The bloc’s credibility as a model for African regional integration has been severely dented, and its collective bargaining power on the international stage has diminished. Coastal member states, in particular, face economic disruptions, including the potential decline of port cities and transit trade, as well as increased security vulnerabilities due to weakened regional cooperation mechanisms.

The crisis also has broader implications for the African Union (AU) and its vision of continental unity. The AES withdrawal challenges the AU’s foundational principle of regional integration as a pathway to achieving Agenda 2063. It also raises questions about the viability of regional economic communities as building blocks for continental unity, particularly in the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The emergence of alternative, issue-based groupings like the AES suggests a shift toward fluid, security-focused alliances rather than rigid geographical arrangements.

Despite the gravity of the situation, ECOWAS has adopted a measured response. On the day the AES exit took effect, the bloc announced transitional arrangements to preserve crucial privileges for citizens of the departing states, including recognition of ECOWAS-branded documents, trade benefits under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS), and visa-free movement rights. This pragmatic approach marks a departure from ECOWAS’ earlier heavy-handed tactics and aims to maintain diplomatic channels while minimizing disruption for citizens and businesses.

However, these transitional measures do not address the underlying issues that led to the AES withdrawal. To rebuild trust and bridge the growing divide between Sahel states and coastal nations, ECOWAS must undertake a fundamental re-evaluation of its frameworks and mechanisms. This includes updating its tools for addressing security challenges, engaging more effectively with civic stakeholders, and addressing the economic and sovereignty concerns of its members.

The AU, for its part, missed a critical opportunity to mediate the crisis. Despite expressing “grave concern” over the AES withdrawal during its 37th Ordinary Session in February 2024, the AU failed to initiate robust facilitation between ECOWAS and the Sahel states. Moving forward, the AU must play a more active role in fostering dialogue and reconciliation to prevent further fragmentation.

The AES withdrawal is a wake-up call for ECOWAS and the AU. It underscores the urgent need to adapt to changing geopolitical dynamics, address legitimate grievances, and rebuild trust among member states. While the road ahead is fraught with challenges, the crisis also presents an opportunity to reimagine regional cooperation in a way that is more inclusive, responsive, and resilient. The future of West African integration—and, by extension, African unity—depends on it.