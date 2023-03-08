On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the ECOWAS premises in Niger, His Excellency N’Dri Guillaume GNAMIEN, new ECOWAS Resident Representative in Niger, hosted a press conference on the theme: ECOWAS in Niger, what impacts on economic and social development?

This inaugural press conference of the activities of the ECOWAS resident representation in Niger brought together 14 national and international media. The meeting with the media allowed the ECOWAS Resident Representative to have a first contact with the press. He used a pedagogical approach to make the Community Institution better known through its organisation and operation, its missions and objectives, its activities as well as its obligations and other achievements. SE. N’Dri Guillaume Gnamien said that “Niger is one of the Member States most involved in the integration process and it goes without saying that ECOWAS is working to ensure that its actions can have more impact on populations”. He recalled that ECOWAS is 48 years at the service of regional integration.

To this end, he presented ECOWAS, from the beginnings to its creation in 1975, to the present day with the implementation since 2021 of “Vision 2050”: a community of peoples fully integrated in a peaceful region, prosperous with strong institutions and respectful of fundamental freedoms, and working for inclusive and sustainable development.

The Resident Representative also mentioned the various major reforms that ECOWAS has undergone with the creation of a framework for free trade (free movement of people and goods), integration (economic cooperation, infrastructure development and support for key sectors) and the strengthening of peace, stability and democracy in the region. He clarified to the press the five (05) main pillars of the 2050 vision, in this case “Peace, security and stability”, “Governance and the rule of law”, “Economic integration and Interconnectivity”, “transformation and inclusive and sustainable development”, and, “Social inclusion”.

This vision follows the “Vision 2020”, adopted by the Heads of State in June 2007 with the ambition of working together to determine our own destiny (towards a democratic and prosperous community). According to the Resident Representative, “Notable achievements are observed but persistent challenges remain”, because “poverty and poor access of populations to quality basic social services, the need to accelerate the process of economic integration and infrastructure, the effects of climate change, terrorism and pandemics” are present. He indicated that despite these challenges, strong ambitions exist to make ECOWAS a development tool. He thus highlighted the progress made as well as some successes of the organisation having a definite impact on States but also on populations.

The Resident Representative cited several integrating projects implemented in the priority areas of trade, economic cooperation, development infrastructure but also access to energy as well as the strengthening of health systems and food security. In this regard, he has made note of a normal progress in the process of creating the “Eco” single currency as well as everything that this implies, in particular, the establishment of a Central Bank and other legal and financial mechanisms.

The other subject discussed at the conference and which has attracted particular attention, is that of governance where, as some journalists have pointed out, ECOWAS has recently been strongly criticised in relation to the management of certain political situations in the Member States. On this point, SE. N’Dri Guillaume Gnamien recalled the Organization’s multiple efforts, particularly with regard to strengthening political stability. He highlighted the electoral preparation and observation missions that the institution deploys during the various electoral cycles as well as peace operations to avoid post-election crises. SE. N’Dri Guillaume Gnamien also mentioned the organization’s many mediation missions in countries in political crisis such as Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, countries in transition after military coups that led to ECOWAS sanctions, and that the organisation continues to accompany for a return to constitutional order.

“In Mali, for example, nearly 20 mediation missions have been conducted to accompany the country since the beginning of the political crisis,” defended the ECOWAS Resident Representative, who recognises, however, that some successes achieved thanks to the work of ECOWAS cannot be made public to ensure the credibility of mediation, which means that not all of them are known to public opinion.

The Resident Representative SE. N’Dri Guillaume Gnamien after this presentation of ECOWAS and its missions, answered questions from journalists invited to this conference. This exchange with the press in Niamey allowed the ECOWAS Resident Representative, in the presence of the Coordinator of the ECOWAS National Cell of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, to better understand the public apprehension of the Economic Community of West African States in Niger. Appointment has therefore been made with the Press for sessions on specific themes in order to present in more detail the ECOWAS achievements to date.