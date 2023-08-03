ECOWAS Issues Final Communique on Niger’s Political Situation

An Extraordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government was convened in Abuja, Nigeria, on July 30, 2023.

Under the chairmanship of H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority, the Summit addressed the recent political developments in the Republic of Niger following the coup d’état on July 26, 2023.

The Summit was attended by Heads of State and Government, as well as mandated representatives from various ECOWAS member countries, including Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Senegal, Togo, and Cabo Verde. Liberia and Sierra Leone also had representatives present, along with a representative from President Bazoum’s government in Niger.

In addition, high-level representatives from the African Union Commission, the United Nations, UNOWAS, and UEMOA Commission were also in attendance.

During the Summit, the political situation in Niger was extensively discussed, highlighting the attempted overthrow of the Constitutional order by members of the Presidential Guard, leading to the illegal detention of President Mohamed Bazoum, along with his family and government members.

The Authority acknowledged and appreciated the swift actions taken by H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Chair of Authority, who issued statements, communiqués, and engaged in consultations with regional, continental, and international leaders to address the crisis.

In response to the developments in Niger, the ECOWAS Summit:

Reaffirmed President Mohamed Bazoum as the legitimate elected President and Head of State of the Republic of Niger, recognized by ECOWAS, the African Union, and the international community. Only official acts carried out by President Bazoum or his duly mandated officials will be recognized by ECOWAS.

Strongly condemned the attempted overthrow of constitutional order and the illegal detention of President Mohamed Bazoum, demanding his immediate release and reinstatement as President and Head of State of Niger.

Expressed zero tolerance for any unconstitutional change of government, as enshrined in ECOWAS and African Union Protocols and other relevant instruments.

Rejected any purported resignation from President Mohamed Bazoum and considered his detention as a hostage situation, holding the coup plotters solely responsible for his safety, as well as the safety of his family and government members.

The ECOWAS Summit emphasized the importance of restoring constitutional order in Niger and called for unity among member states to prevent any further political crises within the region.

The Authority remains committed to peaceful resolution and pledged to work closely with the African Union, United Nations, and other international partners to support Niger in restoring stability and democratic governance in the country.

The Summit concluded with a commitment to stand firmly against any threats to democracy and the rule of law in the ECOWAS region.