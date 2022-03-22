ECOWAS Joins WFP To Celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD) 2022

ECOWAS through its Regional Gender Development Center (CGDC), and the World Food Program (WFP) through its Regional Directorate for West and Central Africa West jointly organized as part of the IWD 2022 celebration, a symposium on the theme “Gender equality today for a sustainable future”, on Tuesday, 08 March 2022, at the Novotel hotel in Dakar, Senegal.

The event was to discuss the stakes of climate change as relating to gender issues, in particular the economic empowerment of women. The panel was followed by an exhibition of works by some women’s associations on the theme “Women, climate change and resilience”.

The symposium’s opening ceremony was conducted in a hybrid format (face-to-face and by videoconference), thus allowing the participation of countries in the subregion, with several interventions. Ambassador Sylvain Sambou, Director of the ECOWAS National Office in Senegal delivered the welcome address, followed by Mr. Salifou Ousseini, Executive Director of the ECOWAS Lomé based Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food, who recalled women’s role in agriculture development and natural resources protection.

Ms. Elvira Pruscini, Deputy Director of the World Food Program Regional Office for West and Central Africa, highlighted the importance given by WFP to women and gender issues in the implementation of its various programs. The theme for the celebration of this day, in her own words, “recognizes the contribution and the crucial role played by women and girls around the world in climate change adaptation and mitigation. It is furthermore aligned with the priority theme of the 66th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. Women and girls are not only the first victims, they are also essential actors and leaders in building long-term climate resilience”. Finally, she emphasized the need to continue and strengthen the collaboration between WFP and ECOWAS through the CGDC.

Ms. Siga Fatima JAGNE, Commissioner for Social Affairs and Gender of the ECOWAS Commission, speaking on behalf of His Excellency Jean Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission, first wished an excellent International Women’s Day to all.

She stressed that for a long time, women have been quite inadequately represented in the important decision-making processes concerning the solutions to climate change. In her view, it is therefore crucial to give women the means for ensuring their full participation in climate change adaptation decisions and frameworks, for the advent of a more sustainable world.

Commissioner Jagne concluded by stating that: “ECOWAS and WFP firmly believe that increased women’s access to decision-making positions is a crucial path towards sustainable solutions to climate change. Indeed, the likelihood of a sustainable future is greater when women have equal access to significant participation in governments, parliaments and other important decision-making bodies.

The opening ceremony was ensued by a series of presentations. Following the general theme introduction, « Climate change ; challenges and issues for gender equality » by the President of the Association Vacances Vertes, an exposé was done by the representatives of Benin, Cabo Verde, and Guinea Bissau on the commitment of the CGDC to empower women in coping with climate change.

AFAO’s experience in food security and resilience to climate change was presented by the Honorable Khady Fall Tall, followed by a presentation on gender mainstreaming in RAAF interventions in connection with climate change by Dr. Yérima Borgui, Coordinator of the Support Program for Agro-Ecological Transition in West Africa, of the ECOWAS Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food.

In the footsteps of RAAF, Mrs. Fatiha Terki, Director of the World Food Program, Senegal, emphasized again WFP’s efforts to build women’s capacities for better resilience within the framework of the Green Fund, followed by a presentation of the SAGA project, a partnership between the Government of Quebec and the FAO focused on adapted agriculture in Senegal.

The IWD 2022 joint celebration by ECOWAS and WFP was brought to an end with the opening of the exhibition on the theme: “Gender equality today for a sustainable future”.