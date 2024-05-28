ECOWAS Judicial Council Focuses on Enhancing Court Functionality and Enforcement of Judgments

The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mrs. Damtien Larbli Tchintchibidja, opened the statutory meeting of the Judicial Council of the regional organization.

She highlighted a critical issue plaguing the effective execution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice’s judgments – the need for improved enforcement mechanisms. Mrs. Tchintchibidja stressed the importance of involving national judicial institutions in this process, advocating for deliberate actions to address this challenge.

Recognizing the pivotal role of the judiciary in conflict prevention and upholding human rights and the rule of law, Mrs. Tchintchibidja proposed regular meetings of the Judicial Council to provide ongoing oversight and guidance to the Court’s activities.

Expressing gratitude for the Council’s guidance, Mrs. Tchintchibidja underscored the ECOWAS Court of Justice’s significance as a reference point for ECOWAS institutions, individuals, entities, and governments seeking legal counsel and arbitration.

The President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, the Honourable Justice Edward Amoako Asante, reiterated the Court’s commitment to fostering a more just and equitable West Africa, emphasizing its role in conflict resolution and human rights protection.

Echoing these sentiments, the Chief Justice of Nigeria and President of the Judicial Council of ECOWAS, the Honourable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, emphasized the collective responsibility to uphold justice, the rule of law, and peace in the region.

The statutory meeting aimed to address issues concerning the effective functioning of the ECOWAS Court of Justice and the Judicial Council. Two committees, established in the previous meeting in February 2024, were tasked with proposing solutions to implementation challenges faced by the Court and reviewing the Council’s rules and procedures to ensure excellence and high standards among judges.