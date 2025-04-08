ECOWAS Jury Convenes in Abuja for Inaugural Media Excellence Award Deliberations

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened a panel of distinguished media professionals in Abuja, Nigeria, to deliberate on entries for the first edition of the ECOWAS Media Excellence Award.

The meeting, which runs from April 9 to 12, 2025, marks a key moment in the organization’s effort to spotlight journalistic contributions to peace, democracy, and regional integration.

The award initiative, launched by the ECOWAS Directorate of Communication as part of the bloc’s 50th anniversary celebrations, attracted over 200 submissions from across the region. Entries were received in English, French, and Portuguese, reflecting the linguistic diversity and vibrant media landscape of West Africa.

Chaired by Abdoulie Gassama, a veteran broadcaster and academic from The Gambia, the jury aims to assess the submissions on the basis of quality, ethics, innovation, and regional relevance. Gassama is a former Deputy Director General of the Gambia Radio and Television Services and currently lectures at the University of The Gambia.

The deliberations are being held at the Stratton Hotel in Abuja’s Asokoro district. Proceedings are conducted in ECOWAS’s three official languages to ensure full inclusivity and equitable representation.

The award seeks to honor journalists whose work has made significant contributions to public discourse, good governance, human rights, and sustainable development. ECOWAS underscores its commitment to fostering an independent and ethical media environment that supports democratic values throughout the region.

This week’s coordination meeting is seen as a foundational step toward long-term collaboration between ECOWAS and the media. By strengthening these ties, the organization aims to empower journalists as central players in the region’s development agenda.

Founded in 1975, ECOWAS comprises 12 current member states following the recent withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. The bloc remains focused on deepening regional cooperation and advancing toward its 2050 vision of building an “ECOWAS of the People” marked by peace and shared prosperity.