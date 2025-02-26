ECOWAS Launches $2.2 Million Farming Initiative to Combat Youth Unemployment

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has pledged $2.2 million to train nearly 4,000 young people in modern agricultural techniques, signaling a renewed push to address chronic youth unemployment and food insecurity across the region.

The funding, distributed to 15 farming hubs in Benin on February 25, targets skills development in agroecology, organic production, and sustainable farming, with 40% of trainees earmarked as women.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Massandjé Touré-Litse, announced the grants during a workshop at Porto Novo’s Songhai Centre, a model farm integrating crops, livestock, and renewable energy. “This is about equipping our youth to lead an agricultural revolution,” Touré-Litse said. “We’re shifting from subsistence farming to innovation-driven agribusiness.” The initiative aligns with the bloc’s broader strategy to curb unemployment in a region where over half of the population is under 25 and formal jobs remain scarce.

The funds will flow to three key areas: $936,000 for Benin’s Songhai Centers, known for their circular farming models; $708,000 to agricultural research networks like CORAF to develop drought-resistant crops; and $594,000 to organic farming projects under the African Union’s sustainability agenda. The move comes as West Africa grapples with the dual pressures of climate change and economic instability, with degraded soils and erratic weather patterns slashing crop yields.

Professor Godfrey Nzamujo, founder of the Songhai Centre, called the initiative a “game-changer” for redefining Africa’s agricultural potential. “We’re not just training farmers—we’re creating entrepreneurs who can merge technology with tradition,” he said. Past programs, however, reveal challenges. A 2023 youth agribusiness project in Ghana collapsed amid funding mismanagement, underscoring the need for robust post-training support.

ECOWAS officials acknowledge hurdles. While the grants cover training, access to land and startup capital remains a persistent barrier. Less than 20% of arable land in West Africa is formally owned, often sidelining young farmers. Touré-Litse emphasized plans to collaborate with governments on land reform and microloan schemes, though details remain vague.

The focus on women and organic practices reflects strategic priorities. Women dominate West Africa’s agricultural workforce but rarely control profits or land. Meanwhile, global demand for organic produce is surging, with EU regulations tightening pesticide limits by 2026—a potential boon for certified ECOWAS exporters.

Yet skepticism lingers. Critics argue similar programs have overpromised, with trainees often reverting to informal work due to limited market access. “Training without infrastructure is like planting seeds on concrete,” said Kofi Agyeman, a Ghanaian agricultural economist. “Youth need roads, storage facilities, and buyers—not just certificates.”

As climate shocks intensify, the stakes are high. Failed rains and flooding have displaced millions in the Sahel, exacerbating migration and unrest. Turning youth into agribusiness leaders could stabilize rural economies, but only if ECOWAS bridges the gap between education and opportunity. For now, the initiative offers a glimmer of hope in a region where farming remains both a lifeline and an untapped frontier.