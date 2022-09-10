ECOWAS launches first African Forum on Research, Innovation

ECOWAS has launched the first edition of the African Research and Innovation Forum (FARI 2022) during a press conference held in Abuja, Nigeria. The theme of the forum “Science, technology and innovation for a more competitive ECOWAS” , was adopted in view of the many challenges facing the world economy, at a time when ECOWAS Member States are working to create a integrated and more competitive sub-region. The Africa Research and Innovation Forum (FARI) will be held from 17-21 October 2022 in Abuja.

In his welcome address, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Alieu Omar Touray, whose speech was read by the Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr, welcomed all the guests and expressed her deep gratitude to the Presidents of Nigeria and Guinea Bissau for their commitment to regional integration. He recalled that “Innovation is at the heart of knowledge economies. It is the foundation of competitiveness and one of the main drivers of economic growth, social well-being and adaptation to the environment. It represents a factor in the modernization of agricultural production systems, predictability of the seasons, the fight against harmful and destructive parasites, and finally a potential source of job creation, especially for young people, by promoting the attractiveness of the agro-sylvo-pastoral and fisheries sector.

Its crucial role, both in the transformation of national economies and in the response to global and regional challenges, is increasingly noticeable and makes technologies and innovations key points of the agenda of several organizations such as the United Nations, the African Union through its Vision 2063 and ECOWAS with its new Vision 2050″.

Dr. Alieu Omar Touray recalled that “FARI is the ECOWAS forum dedicated to the promotion of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), a forum created under the Decision (A/DEC/. 1/6/21) of the sixtieth ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government The FARI is the result of the implementation of the action plan of the ECOWAS policy on Science, Technology and Innovation (ECOPOST), adopted in 2012. It is part of the ECOWAS Vision 2050, in particular its Pillar 4 concerning inclusive and sustainable transformation and development, a transformation that can only be achieved through science and technology as well as through structural investments in promising sectors. Science and technology play a crucial role in the development of innovation and the region’s resilience in the face of climate change and exogenous shocks.”

In this speech, it is recalled, moreover, that the first edition of FARI or FARI-2022 is placed under the theme “Science, Technology and Innovation for a more competitive ECOWAS” , a theme chosen to develop a common vision likely to promote the establishment of a common agenda in the field of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) and to improve the effective exploitation of the results of research and innovation for the benefit of socio-economic development sustainability and the competitiveness of our region. It is also noted that the exchanges, on the occasion of FARI 2022, will be engaged around three sub-themes, namely “achievements and progress in terms of STI in Africa and their pooling”, “regional cooperation and coherent cooperation frameworks between governments, scientists, academics, decision makers, representatives of the private sector, TFPs and civil society; and finally, “the new visions of STI for a more inclusive development of African countries”.

In his remarks, the Honorable Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora expressed his gratitude to the leaders of ECOWAS for their commitment to ensuring the integration region in the fields of Science and Innovation. He said that this forum should have been held in 2021 but was postponed due to technical issues and the outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic. He further indicated that Nigeria has managed to create an enabling environment for the success of startups and entrepreneurs, thanks to grants and a mentorship program.

He listed Nigeria’s achievements in science and technology, including the development of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy, the development of the Roadmap 2017-2030 and plans for the development of the scientific sector as well as efforts to popularize research results and develop national research institutions.

For her part, Professor Fatou Sow-Sarr, Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs of ECOWAS, whose speech was delivered by the Head of the ECOWAS Education and Science Division, Dr. Roland Kouakou , declared that “the question which brings us together this morning is of capital importance for our developing countries. Indeed, the standard of living of a nation depends essentially on its scientific and technological development, which implies above all the development of research and innovation.

This requires a political and financial commitment on the part of all African States and at all levels. The organization of the African Forum on Research and Innovation marks an important turning point in the promotion of science and technology in the region.It is a framework for strengthening regional cooperation in the science and technology sector.FARI will contribute to bringing together researchers from the region ion with each other and with their counterparts in the rest of the world.”

Professor Fatou Sow-Sarr thanked the leaders of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other Member States for their support of FARI 2022 and said that the resolutions expected from the regional forum will provide a qualitative leap towards the achievement of Vision 2050 of ECOWAS in STI.