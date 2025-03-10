ECOWAS Launches Gender-Inclusive Wrestling Tournament in Historic 50th Anniversary Event

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) opened its 13th African Wrestling Tournament (TOLAC) in Abuja on Thursday, marking a milestone with the inclusion of female athletes for the first time in the event’s history.

The competition, part of ECOWAS’ 50th anniversary celebrations, unites wrestlers from 11 member states in a bid to promote regional unity, gender equality, and cultural preservation through sport.

Held at Abuja’s MKO Abiola National Stadium, the tournament’s opening ceremony blended vibrant cultural displays with traditional wrestling demonstrations, as athletes from Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, and Togo paraded national flags. ECOWAS officials hailed the inclusion of women as a transformative step for the historically male-dominated sport. “This is a defining moment for West African sports,” said Ambassador Francis Chuks Njoaguani, Director of the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre, during his address. “We are breaking barriers and setting a precedent for inclusivity.”

Tradition Meets Progress

Organized in collaboration with Nigeria’s National Sports Commission (NSC), TOLAC 2025 underscores ECOWAS’ broader strategy to leverage sports as a tool for youth engagement and economic development. Chairman of Nigeria’s NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, emphasized wrestling’s cultural significance, calling it “a symbol of our heritage that binds us as a people.” The tournament also introduces substantial cash prizes, with $10,000 awarded to the winning team and individual gold medalists taking home $2,500—a move aimed at elevating the sport’s prestige and creating sustainable career pathways for athletes.

Economic and Diplomatic Vision

Beyond the arena, ECOWAS positions the event as a catalyst for regional diplomacy and economic growth. Ambassador Njoaguani urged governments and private investors to channel resources into traditional sports, aligning with the bloc’s Vision 2050 goals. “Sports are not just competition—they are bridges to recognition, employment, and unity,” he said, noting efforts to secure global legitimacy for African wrestling. Media coverage has been prioritized to amplify the tournament’s reach, with ECOWAS calling on journalists to spotlight stories of resilience and cultural pride.

Challenges and Expectations

The three-day event, concluding on March 8, unfolds against a backdrop of regional economic strains and security challenges. Yet ECOWAS officials remain optimistic that initiatives like TOLAC can foster cohesion. Early matches showcased techniques unique to each nation, drawing cheers from a diverse audience. While the focus remains on competition, the bloc’s broader ambition—to harmonize tradition with modern development—looms large.

As wrestlers vie for medals, the tournament’s legacy may hinge on its ability to translate symbolic gestures into tangible opportunities. For ECOWAS, TOLAC 2025 is more than a sporting event: it is a test of West Africa’s capacity to unite its people through shared heritage while navigating an era of rapid change.