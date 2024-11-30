ECOWAS Launches National Youth Conference in Ghana to Amplify Young Voices

On November 20, 2024, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) officially launched the Ghana edition of the National Youth Conference at the GIMPA Executive Conference Centre in Accra.

This two-day event aimed to provide a platform for young people to voice their concerns and discuss solutions to the challenges affecting youth across West Africa. Over 130 participants, including youth leaders, government representatives, academics, and private sector stakeholders, gathered for the opening ceremony.

Key institutions at the event included the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Mastercard Foundation, and the Association of Ghana Startups.

The conference began with a welcome address from Professor Richard Boateng, the Lead Resource Person for the ECOWAS Public Consultations in Ghana. He emphasized the inclusive approach of the initiative, noting that over 463 young people had already been engaged through focus group discussions, radio, and virtual platforms to inform the event’s proceedings.

In his keynote speech, Ambassador Mohammed Lawan Gana, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Ghana, underscored the importance of youth involvement in policy development. He stated, “The challenges we face—whether social, economic, or environmental—demand fresh perspectives and bold actions.” Ambassador Gana encouraged attendees to view the conference as a valuable opportunity for exchanging ideas and contributing to the revision of ECOWAS’s youth policy. “We are building a foundation for problem-solving policies. The world is waiting for the ideas and actions that only you can provide,” he added.

Professor Daniel Frimpong Ofori of the University of Ghana delivered a thought-provoking address titled “Giving the Youth a Voice”. He highlighted the need for effective policy actions to prepare young people for future challenges. “Policies don’t work without proper implementation, monitoring, and evaluation,” he noted, calling for youth to be proactive and “hungry and thirsty for knowledge” to bridge existing skills and capability gaps.

A panel discussion featuring innovators and youth advocates provided valuable insights for the attendees. Ms. Naomi Kokuro, founder of KayaApp, encouraged youth to seize available opportunities while also stressing the importance of learning from mentors. Mr. Jefferson Seneadza, founder of AyaTickets, emphasized the importance of adopting a growth mindset and embracing lifelong learning. Meanwhile, Mr. David Ofori, Director of Innovation at NEIP, highlighted the presence of over 120 innovation hubs across Ghana and encouraged the youth to utilize these resources for entrepreneurship. “Even registering a business is a starting point,” he advised, pointing out that small steps could lead to larger opportunities.

This conference marks a significant step towards empowering the youth of Ghana and West Africa, equipping them with the tools, knowledge, and support needed to shape the future of the region.