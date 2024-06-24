ECOWAS Launches RAHIS to Boost Animal Health Surveillance Across West Africa

The ECOWAS Regional Animal Health Center (RAHC) has achieved a milestone in regional health management with the deployment of the Regional Animal Health Information System (RAHIS) in Assinie, Côte d’Ivoire.

This initiative represents a crucial advancement aimed at fortifying animal health surveillance and management capabilities across the ECOWAS region.

From June 19 to 21, a comprehensive training session convened veterinary professionals, animal health experts, and information systems specialists from ECOWAS Member States. Participants received hands-on instruction on the implementation and operational use of RAHIS.

RAHIS is strategically designed to streamline data collection, facilitate communication, and bolster the analysis of animal health information. By enhancing these core functions, the system aims to significantly elevate the region’s ability to monitor and control animal diseases effectively.

The deployment of RAHIS underscores ECOWAS’s commitment to fostering robust health infrastructure and cooperation among Member States, ensuring a unified approach to safeguarding animal health across West Africa.