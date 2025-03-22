ECOWAS Launches Regional Tourism Program to Boost Economic Integration

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has launched a multi-day initiative to strengthen tourism standards and economic collaboration across its 12 member nations, signaling a renewed push to transform the sector into a pillar of regional growth.

The capacity-building program, inaugurated March 17, 2025, in Banjul, aims to harmonize policies, attract investment, and elevate service quality to position West Africa as a competitive global tourism destination. Approved by ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the project aligns with broader efforts to deepen economic integration and job creation.

“Tourism is not just an industry—it is a bridge for unity and prosperity,” said Dr. Tony Elumelu, ECOWAS Director of Private Sector, during the opening session. Representing Touray, Elumelu stressed the need for standardized regulations, referencing the bloc’s ECOTOR 1929 policy, which mandates uniform hospitality benchmarks. “A five-star experience in Lagos must match one in Lomé. Consistency builds credibility,” he added.

The initiative, overseen by ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture Massandje Touré-Litsé, will train stakeholders in sustainable tourism practices, digital marketing, and cross-border infrastructure development. Officials emphasized mobility reforms to simplify travel within the region, a longstanding hurdle for intra-African tourism.

Central to the program is the adoption of shared service protocols, designed to streamline operations for hotels, tour operators, and transport networks. ECOWAS estimates that aligning these sectors could increase annual visitor numbers by 20% by 2030, bolstering a industry that contributes approximately 8% to the region’s GDP.

Local business leaders welcomed the move. “This isn’t just about attracting tourists—it’s about retaining revenue within West Africa,” said Adama Diop, a Senegalese hotelier attending the forum. “Common standards will let us compete collectively, not in silos.”

The Gambia’s Minister of Tourism, Fatou Mass Jobe, highlighted her country’s readiness to pilot new strategies, including visa waivers for ECOWAS citizens and eco-tourism partnerships. “We’re aligning our laws to ensure seamless travel and shared benefits,” she said.

With workshops running through March 21, delegates will draft action plans for ratification by member states. Success, officials argue, hinges on private-sector engagement and swift policy adoption. “Tourism can’t thrive without trust,” Elumelu said. “This program is about building that trust—across borders.”