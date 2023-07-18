ECOWAS launches pilot of “One Health Leadership Course”

The ECOWAS One Health Leadership Course, for which WAHO and RCSDC are in the lead, has been meticulously designed in collaboration with the Institute of Global Health at the University of Heidelberg and Health Focus GmbH, as part of GIZ’s Regional Programme Support to Pandemic Prevention in the ECOWAS region (RPPP2), in close partnership with the regional institutions.

During the launch ceremony, the Deputy Director of Health Focus, Dr. Gerlinde Reiprich, presented the development process of the course, which was done throughout the past 7 months in a collaborative and participatory approach involving all stakeholders.

The course promises to be an engaging and interactive experience for all participants, covering the topics of effective leadership and management skills and tools, One Health, interinstitutional communication and coordination and risk communication for effective epidemic and pandemic preparedness and response in four modules.

“The One Health workforce is one of the current gaps identified in the region, this is why this course is so important to shape the future of collaboration for the prevention and control of pandemics”, stated Prof. Bassirou Bonfoh, renowned One Health scholar and director of Afrique One, in his keynote speech on the importance of leadership for the advancement of One Health in the region.”

The University of Ghana School of Public Health is piloting the course over the coming 2 weeks for English-speaking professionals of the ECOWAS region.

“This course will improve the footprint of the School of Public Health of the University of Ghana for the support of pandemic preparedness”, noted Prof. Kwasi Torpey, Dean of the School of Public Health, in his opening speech.

The French-speaking course will be piloted at the Institut Régional de Santé Publique (IRSP) in Ouidah, Benin, from 21 August to 1 September 2023.