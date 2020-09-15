Some Heads of state and government within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have started arriving at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to participate in the ECOWAS extraordinary summit aimed at finding lasting solutions to the Malian political crisis.

The sub-regional leaders who have so far arrived include; Guinean President, Alpha Conde, Togolese President, Faure Gnassingbe, Nigerien President, Mahamadou Issoufou, who is the immediate ECOWAS Chair, President of Senegal, Macky Sall, President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara and Vice President of Nigeria, Oluyemi Olulek Yemi Osinbajo.

They were received on arrival by Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo at the VVIP Lounge of the KIA.

The consultative meeting will take place at the Peduase Presidential Lodge, Aburi, at the behest of the newly elected ECOWAS Chair,

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The meeting will involve stakeholders in the Malian political crisis and forms part of the mediation efforts to return Mali to constitutional rule and prevent further deterioration of the Malian political situation.

The meeting is expected to bring together delegation from nine African countries including Key stakeholders from the Malian military junta ,

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and relevant stakeholders who spearheaded the demonstrations prior to the coup d’etat on August 18, 2020 that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s government.

The meeting will be the first assignment for President Akufo-Addo since his election as ECOWAS Chair. It is expected that the Malian military junta would provide the roadmap to the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government towards electing a new President in Mali within 12 months.