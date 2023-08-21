ECOWAS leaders call for democracy in Niger, yet do not practice it

https://youtu.be/APRRTCVGt0kThe Member of Parliament representing the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has urged the Heads of State within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to uphold democratic principles.

Ablakwa speaking on News File on Saturday pointed out that ECOWAS has not effectively displayed its credibility when addressing coup d’état situations

He emphasized that if ECOWAS genuinely intends to reinstate Niger’s deposed President, Mohamed Bazoum, and restore peace through democratic means, they should lead by example and practice democracy themselves.

He stated, “While you’re advising Niger on democracy, your own actions don’t reflect democratic values. Decisions should have involved your parliament before reaching a final verdict. This is why these leaders have been left isolated. It’s an unpopular choice”‘.ECOWAS Leaders Advocate Democracy in Niger, Yet Not Practicing It”

Ablakwa’s statement comes in response to ECOWAS considering various options, including a military intervention, to restore democracy in Niger without consulting the legislative bodies of member-states, including Ghana.

The North Tongu MP also criticized ECOWAS for not engaging with Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, who also heads ECOWAS, before announcing the use of military force.

He highlighted, “Nigeria strongly objected; their senators independently discussed and passed a resolution. This was a blow to Tinubu. Even the Northern governors expressed their lack of support. How can ECOWAS proceed without Nigerian people’s backing?”

He acknowledged that leaders have the authority to decide and seek ratifications, but emphasized the need for adherence to the ratification process as outlined in Article 75, drawing parallels to the GITMO decision.

Furthermore, Ablakwa expressed the stance that Parliament opposes any military intervention in Niger. He emphasized that democratic values must guide actions in response to the coup, given the commitment of West African States to reinforce democratic credentials.

Ablakwa asserted that despite ECOWAS’ official stance against coups and military takeovers, the organization has not lived up to its ideals. He criticized ECOWAS for misusing “democratic opportunities” in such circumstances.

He remarked, “They lack empathy for the people, misuse democratic mandates, disregard good governance tools, and undermine institutions. They even manipulate the judiciary and resort to what could be termed constitutional coups, which has been prevalent in the sub-region.”

He further questioned ECOWAS’ credibility and expressed doubt about their tough stance and use of force in Niger as a deterrent for other nations.