ECOWAS Leaders Convene in Abuja to Strengthen Regional Integration and Security

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held its 66th Ordinary Session on December 15, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The meeting, which gathered regional leaders and prominent dignitaries, focused on advancing economic integration, enhancing security, and addressing pressing issues facing the West African region.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, underscored the significant progress made in regional economic integration, including the operationalisation of the electronic certificate of origin and the continued implementation of the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS). He highlighted the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline Project as a major initiative that will boost energy access and drive regional industrialisation.

H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government and President of Nigeria, reinforced the organisation’s founding principles, which aim to foster economic integration, peace, and prosperity through cooperation and solidarity. He emphasized the importance of ECOWAS as a community built on a shared vision of a region where citizens can thrive, free from conflict, poverty, and inequality.

“Over the years, ECOWAS has made remarkable strides in promoting regional integration, facilitating the free movement of people, goods, and services, and supporting democratic governance,” President Tinubu remarked. “Key initiatives such as the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS), the Common External Tariff (CET), and the ECOWAS Investment Code (EIC) have bolstered economic cooperation and cross-border trade.”

Highlighting security as a vital issue, President Tinubu stressed that ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens is an essential responsibility for ECOWAS leaders. “Security is not a luxury; it is a necessity,” he affirmed, while also reiterating the commitment to improving the living standards of West Africans.

The session was attended by several key figures, including H.E. Mr. Leonardo Santos Simao, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), and H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

A communique detailing the decisions and resolutions made during the session will be issued in the coming days.