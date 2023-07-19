ECOWAS Leaders Convene Summit on Political and Security Challenges

The ECOWAS Presidential Troika + 1, led by H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, gathered in Abuja, Nigeria, to deliberate on the prevailing political and security situation in the ECOWAS region.

The summit, held on July 18, 2023, was attended by distinguished leaders from the West African sub-region, including H.E. Patrice Talon, President of the Republic of Benin; H.E. General Umaro Sissoco Embalo, President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau; H.E. Mohamed Bazoum, President of the Republic of Niger; and H.E. Omar Alieu Touray, President of ECOWAS Commission.

Regarding the political landscape within the ECOWAS region, the leaders extensively examined the transitions in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.

In light of the challenges these countries have faced in achieving constitutional order, the Troika+1 resolved to re-engage with them at the highest level.

To facilitate this process, H.E. Patrice Talon, President of the Republic of Benin, has been entrusted with a consultative visit to the three countries on behalf of the Troika.

The aim is to foster dialogue and cooperation with a view to promoting the prompt return to constitutional governance, in line with the relevant ECOWAS protocols and the transition charters of each country.

Moreover, the leaders reiterated their commitment to supporting credible and inclusive democratic elections in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso, reaffirming the critical importance of democratic governance in the region.

On the security front, the Troika+1 displayed unwavering determination to address threats to peace and security effectively.

A key component of this regional response will be the prompt operationalization of a revised ECOWAS Plan of Action for the Eradication of Terrorism, in collaboration with other security initiatives.

Furthermore, the leaders emphasized the significance of utilizing the region’s own resources to finance the regional security mechanism.

By doing so, they aim to bolster the region’s ability to combat terrorism and maintain stability in the face of evolving security challenges.

In addition to regional efforts, the ECOWAS leaders called on international partners, especially the United Nations, to support their endeavors in tackling security issues in the region. The collaboration with external partners is viewed as essential to ensuring the success of these collective endeavors.

The Summit of ECOWAS Presidential Troika + 1 concluded with a resolute commitment to fostering lasting peace and security in the West African region.

Through cooperation, dialogue, and concerted efforts, the leaders aspire to build a stable and prosperous ECOWAS community that upholds the principles of democracy, peace, and security.