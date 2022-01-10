ECOWAS leaders meet over proposed amendments to Malian transitional process

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gathered here in an extraordinary summit on Sunday to deliberate on the proposed amendments to the Malian transitional process.

The Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS member states will be considering whether the proposal to extend the transitional period to four years complies with the agreement in the transition charter.

Opening the summit, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chairman of ECOWAS, said that he had previously received a letter from the Malian transitional authorities, requesting an extension of the transitional period to five years, while a second letter from the transitional authorities on Jan. 7 modified the required period to four years.

“The summit will also determine whether the proposal conforms with the community principles as enshrined in the ECOWAS supplementary protocol of democracy and good governance,” added Akufo-Addo, who is also President of Ghana.

In November last year, the ECOWAS imposed sanctions on the Malian transitional authorities in response to their claim of inability to meet the transition deadline of February 2022 for holding elections.

According to Akufo-Addo, the ECOWAS leaders proposed at their ordinary summit in Nigeria last December to introduce further sanctions on the Malian transitional authorities to achieve compliance if the progress on the transitional process is not satisfactory. Enditem