ECOWAS Leaders Refine Strategy at Niger Staff Retreat

Senior officials from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) began a four-day staff retreat on Tuesday aimed at streamlining operations and improving coordination within the Office of the Vice-President (OVP).

The gathering at Zuma Rock Resort brings together directors, analysts, and support staff to align strategies for advancing the bloc’s governance and crisis-response priorities.

Led by Musa Gbogboto, Director of Strategic Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation, and Dr. Onyinye Nkechi Onwuka, Director of Early Warning, opening sessions focused on institutional priorities, including lessons from past initiatives. A review of the OVP’s structure and workflows, presented by Executive Assistant Raouf Salami, outlined how the office’s mandate intersects with ECOWAS objectives such as conflict prevention and regional integration.

Day one featured a SWOT analysis to assess the OVP’s strengths, weaknesses, and external challenges, with breakout groups identifying bottlenecks in policy implementation and data-sharing. Human Capital Development specialist Ruben Johnson also led workshops on team-building strategies to foster trust and communication among departments. New staff members were formally introduced, part of broader efforts to address high turnover cited in internal audits.

The retreat will shift focus to collaborative planning on Wednesday, with directorates presenting operational roadmaps ahead of ECOWAS’ midterm review of its 2021–2025 strategic vision.

The OVP’s push for operational cohesion follows mounting pressure on ECOWAS to address crises ranging from coups in member states to protracted humanitarian emergencies. While such retreats are routine, analysts note this session’s emphasis on internal diagnostics signals awareness of bureaucratic inefficiencies that have delayed responses to regional instability.

ECOWAS has faced criticism in recent years for disjointed policymaking, particularly during Mali and Burkina Faso’s withdrawals from the bloc in 2023. The SWOT exercise’s focus on “threats” — likely including budget constraints and political fragmentation — underscores the urgency of reform. Success will depend on translating these discussions into measurable changes, such as faster deployment of early-warning systems or streamlined aid distribution. With the Sahel’s security landscape deteriorating, the retreat’s outcomes may prove pivotal to restoring confidence in the 49-year-old institution.