ECOWAS leadership condoles with Niger, Sierra Leone on tragic events

The Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday expressed condolences, on behalf of the regional bloc, to all victims killed and their families in Niger and Sierra Leone, two member countries hit with tragic events in the last few days.

Opening the Extraordinary Session of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS on Guinea and Mali, Akufo-Addo led participating heads of state to observe a minute’s silence in the memory of those killed in the tragic situations in Niger and Sierra Leone.

At least 69 Nigerien civilians were killed in an attack by militants Tuesday, while 108 Sierra Leoneans were killed in a fuel tanker explosion late Friday.

“I would like, on behalf of ECOWAS, to express our solidarity and sympathies with our sister nations of Niger and Sierra Leone on these recent tragic happenings in their two countries. We express our deep regrets and condolences on these sad incidents,” said Akufo-Addo, who is also the president of Ghana.

The leaders of the regional community met Sunday in the Ghanaian capital of Accra for the extraordinary session to discuss the way forward on the political situations in Mali and Guinea. Enditem