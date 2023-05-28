ECOWAS Legal Advisers Conclude Their 4th Retreat In Banjul

The network of ECOWAS legal advisers held its 4TH retreat in Banjul with the drafting of legal texts in preparation for the ECOWAS midyear statutory meeting.

The network comprises legal luminaries from the ECOWAS Commission as well as other ECOWAS institutions. The objective of the meeting was to harmonize the drafting of all legal documents within the community and exchange knowledge regarding the standardization of legal texts.

The Banjul meeting also scrutinized the community and supplementary acts, as well as decisions and directives in preparation for the statutory meetings. The retreat also allows the legal advisers to adopt the implementation of the existing community texts to ensure its uniform interpretation and application across ECOWAS Institutions and agencies and offices.

Speaking at the opening ceremony the Acting Director of the Legal Affairs Directorate of the ECOWAS Commission, Isatou Combeh Njai, underscored the importance of the retreat noting that their task was to prepare legal documents that will serve as a guide for ECOWAS which will influence and impact on the lives of millions of ECOWAS citizens.