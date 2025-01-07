ECOWAS Legal Advisers Network Holds 6th Retreat in The Gambia

The 6th Retreat of the Network of Legal Advisers across ECOWAS institutions, agencies, and offices took place in Banjul, The Gambia, from December 17 to 21, 2024.

Organized by the Legal Affairs Directorate of the ECOWAS Commission, the retreat brought together legal representatives from various ECOWAS bodies, including the ECOWAS Commission, the ECOWAS Parliament, and the West African Health Organisation (WAHO).

The retreat was officially opened by Mrs. Isatou Combeh Njai, the Acting Director of Legal Affairs at the ECOWAS Commission. In her opening remarks, Mrs. Njai warmly welcomed the participants to The Gambia and expressed gratitude for their dedication to the Network’s activities.

The ECOWAS Legal Advisers Network serves as a platform for legal cooperation and professional exchange within the region. This initiative, established by the ECOWAS Commission’s Legal Affairs Directorate, convenes twice a year to discuss and align legal texts in the official languages of ECOWAS and to ensure compliance with both regional and international standards. The network also focuses on enhancing collaboration among the legal teams of ECOWAS institutions and agencies.

During the retreat, the participants reviewed and aligned legal texts for presentation at the statutory ECOWAS meetings, ensuring that all documents adhered to the provisions of the ECOWAS Community and international instruments. The discussions also involved planning for the centralised preparation of all contracts within the Commission, as well as exploring ways to harmonize and converge the activities of the legal teams across various ECOWAS bodies. Furthermore, the retreat highlighted the importance of fostering stronger ties and creating more opportunities for interaction among the members.

The network’s work is integral to ECOWAS’s broader mission of regional integration and cooperation, ensuring that legal frameworks support the region’s development goals. This annual retreat serves as a critical step towards achieving a unified approach in the legal workings of ECOWAS, contributing to the collective vision of an “ECOWAS of the People: Peace and Prosperity to All” by 2050.

Founded in 1975, ECOWAS is an economic union aimed at promoting cooperation and integration across West Africa, with a focus on improving the living standards of its peoples and maintaining economic stability. The transformation of the ECOWAS Secretariat into a Commission in 2007 marked a significant shift in the organization’s structure, enhancing its capacity to implement strategic programs that will eliminate barriers to full integration among its 15 member states. With a population of around 300 million, ECOWAS continues to push towards a more integrated and prosperous future for the West African region.