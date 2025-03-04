ECOWAS Marathon Champions Youth, Gender Equality and Unity in 50th Anniversary Celebration

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) marked its 50th anniversary with a vibrant display of regional solidarity, hosting the 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon on March 1.

The event, held in Nigeria’s capital, drew thousands of elite athletes, government officials, and sports enthusiasts to promote youth empowerment, gender equality, and cross-border unity through a 21-kilometer half-marathon and a 5-kilometer fun run. With a prize pool surpassing $71,000, the marathon underscored ECOWAS’s commitment to leveraging sports as a catalyst for social progress and regional cohesion.

High-ranking ECOWAS officials and national leaders underscored the event’s significance, including Malam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of Nigeria’s National Sports Commission, and Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs. Also present were Douka Sediko, ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitalization, and Amb. Francis Chuks Njoaguani, Director of the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre. The gathering highlighted the bloc’s unified vision for harnessing athletics to drive development, with notable attendees such as Nigerian politician Omoyele Sowore and Commonwealth gold medalist Yusuf Alli adding star power to the occasion.

Nigerian athletes emerged as regional standouts, securing podium finishes behind dominant Kenyan and Ethiopian runners in the half-marathon categories. Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola and Kenya’s Hellen Obiri claimed top honors in the men’s and women’s 21km races, respectively, reaffirming East Africa’s storied legacy in endurance sports. Nigeria’s rising stars, however, shone brightly in the 5km fun run, sweeping two of three top spots. Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire also delivered strong performances, with Ghana securing third place in the men’s fun run and both nations landing multiple runners in the half-marathon’s top ten. Smaller West African states like Benin, Togo, and The Gambia further showcased their growing athletic talent, with several athletes breaking into the top 25.

Malam Shehu Dikko praised the marathon’s role in fostering unity and uncovering talent. “This event isn’t just about competition—it’s a platform for discovering future champions and uniting our region through shared ambition,” he said. “The enthusiasm we’ve seen today, from elite runners to first-time participants, proves sports can transcend borders and inspire a new generation.” He emphasized the economic benefits of such events, noting their potential to boost tourism and spotlight Abuja as a hub for international athletics.

Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr linked the marathon’s success to ECOWAS’s broader goals of peacebuilding and economic integration. “Sports tourism is a powerful tool for development,” she remarked. “This marathon exemplifies how regional collaboration can create opportunities for youth, promote health, and strengthen our collective identity.” She urged expanded investment in similar initiatives, calling the event “a movement toward a healthier, more connected West Africa.”

The marathon’s emphasis on gender equality was evident in its participant demographics, with women comprising nearly 40% of competitors—a milestone for regional sporting events. Organizers highlighted efforts to ensure equal access to training resources and prize money, reflecting ECOWAS’s push for inclusive growth.

As ECOWAS celebrates five decades of regional cooperation, the Abuja Marathon stands as a testament to the bloc’s evolving strategy to address challenges like youth unemployment and social fragmentation through innovative, grassroots-driven programs. By blending athletic excellence with cultural exchange, the event sets a precedent for future initiatives aimed at uniting West Africa’s diverse populations. With plans already underway to expand the marathon’s reach, ECOWAS signals its intent to keep sports at the heart of its vision for a peaceful, prosperous future.

The echoes of cheering crowds and pounding feet along Abuja’s streets may fade, but the legacy of this year’s race—a fusion of competition, camaraderie, and collective hope—will likely resonate long after the medals are awarded. In a region often grappling with instability, the marathon offers a reminder of what West Africa can achieve when it moves forward together.