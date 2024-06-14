ECOWAS Marks 49th Anniversary with Celebration in Côte d’Ivoire

On Monday, June 10, 2024, the 49th anniversary of ECOWAS was celebrated at the ECOWAS Resident Representation in Côte d’Ivoire, with the theme “Strengthening Regional Unity, Peace, and Security.”

The event was held under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Kacou Houaja Léon Adom, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, and Ivorians Living Abroad.

Key Attendees and Highlights:

His Excellency Mr. Kacou Houaja Léon Adom, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, and Ivorians Living Abroad, graced the opening ceremony.

Honourable Ilahiri Alcide Djedje represented Her Excellency Mrs. Kandia Kamissoko Camara, President of the Côte d’Ivoire Senate.

Mr. Jean-Marc Yace, Mayor of Cocody, was also in attendance.

Senior Ivorian government officials, Heads of Diplomatic and Consular Missions, Representatives of International Organizations, and Presidents of ECOWAS agencies and associations from Member States living in Côte d’Ivoire were present.

Addressing Achievements and Challenges: In his address, Minister Kacou Houaja Léon Adom praised ECOWAS for its significant achievements in promoting free movement, economic and social programs, cultural exchanges, and cooperation in security, monetary, and financial sectors. He acknowledged challenges in governance and the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

Call for Unity and Collaboration: El Hadj Sekou Kaba, President of the Union of Nationals of ECOWAS Member States in Côte d’Ivoire (UREM-CEDEAO-CI), emphasized ECOWAS’s role in promoting peace, security, prosperity, and integration. He urged unity to achieve the objectives of the ECOWAS 2050 agenda.

ECOWAS Vision 2050 and New Challenges: Her Excellency Mrs. Fanta Cisse, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire, thanked the Ivorian people and government for their support in promoting peace, stability, and development in the region. She highlighted ECOWAS Vision 2050, focusing on regional prosperity through economic growth, integration, and transparent governance. Ambassador Cisse also addressed new challenges and emerging threats, calling for collective action.

Continued Celebrations and Community Support: Activities continued on June 11, 2024, with the presentation of essential equipment to the maternity unit of the Williamsville Urban Health Unit in Abidjan. Ambassador Fanta Cisse donated a baby incubator, a delivery table, and a refrigerator to support maternal and child health care.

The celebration concluded with a traditional cake-cutting ceremony and a group photograph, symbolizing unity and collaboration in advancing the goals of ECOWAS.