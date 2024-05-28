ECOWAS Marks 49th Anniversary with Educational Outreach to Abuja School children

To commemorate its 49th anniversary, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) organized an educational session for secondary school students at its headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

Hosted by the ECOWAS Commission’s Directorate of Communication, the event aimed to enlighten students about ECOWAS’s mission, significant achievements, and vision for the future.

The interactive session featured presentations highlighting ECOWAS’s accomplishments across various sectors, including external relations, humanitarian assistance, volunteer and internship programs, free movement, infrastructure, and transportation. Over 200 students from three secondary schools and an orphanage in Abuja participated in the session, including Africa Community School, Community Secondary School, Army Day Secondary School, and Treasure Orphanage.

Addressing the students, H.E. Mrs. Damtien L. TCHINTCHIBIDJA, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, encouraged them to excel academically and to actively engage with ECOWAS initiatives. She emphasized the importance of their involvement in shaping the future and becoming valuable contributors to society.

The event featured interactive question-and-answer sessions facilitated by the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission and ECOWAS staff members. Key presentations were delivered by ECOWAS representatives, including Dr. Babatunde IDOWU on External Relations, Mrs. Francisca ECHABOR on Humanitarian Affairs, Mrs. Aicha Usman on Scholarships and Internships, and Mr. Peter Ofori-Asumadu on Infrastructure and Transport.