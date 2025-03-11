Are you a Journalist or Media Professional in the West African region?

In celebration of 50 years of regional integration and development, ECOWAS is pleased to announce the ECOWAS Media Excellence Awards 2025 to celebrate outstanding Journalists and Media Professionals whose work has significantly contributed to informing, educating and shaping public awareness on ECOWAS achievements and impact in the region and globally.

ECOWAS invites you to submit your work portfolio for the ECOWAS Media Excellence Awards 2025.

The award ceremony will recognise impact stories, news publications, video films and photography that highlights the achievements and milestones of the ECOWAS Commission.

Award Categories:

Television |

Radio |

Print Media|

Online Media |

Photography |

Videography

Dates for Submission of Entries: February 20th – March 20th, 2025

Please submit your entries via email to : ecowasprizeexcellence@ecowas. int



Who can apply ?

Journalists and media professionals from ECOWAS Member States with original, impactful and professionally produced content in English, French, or Portuguese.

Why Apply ?

• Gain regional recognition.

• Showcase your work portfolio to ECOWAS, ECOWAS partners, member states and governments.

• Celebrate excellence in journalism that promotes regional integration and development in West Africa!