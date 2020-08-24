The mediation delegation of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Saturday night concluded a second round of meetings with members of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) which overthrew Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Tuesday.

“We reached a number of agreements, but we have not agreed on all the issues,” head of ECOWAS delegation, former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, told the press, noting that this is not the first time the military intervened in Mali’s politics, and that the delegation hopes the country will move on.

CNSP spokesperson Ismael Wague said that they had reached “some points of compromises on certain aspects” and the negotiations would continue on Monday.

No further details were given by the two parties.

According to local media, the nature of the transitional government and the release of the president are key issues of negotiation.

Keita, a democratically-elected president, announced late Tuesday night, under the pressure of mutinous soldiers, his resignation and the dissolution of the National Assembly and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse’s government.

Hours after Keita’s forced resignation, the ECOWAS decided to suspend Mali from all ECOWAS decision-making bodies, close all air and land borders with Mali, and stop all economic, commercial and financial flows and transactions between member countries and Mali.

The 15-nation regional bloc also activated the ECOWAS Standby Force.