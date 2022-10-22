ECOWAS mediation mission in Guinea ends work of the Technical Mission

Arrived on October 17, 2022, in the Republic of Guinea at the request of the transitional authorities, the mission led by Dr. Abdel-Fatau MUSAH, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of ECOWAS officially presented Friday his report to the president of the transition, HE Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya in the chair of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Dr. Bernard Goumou, members of the government, members of the National Rally Committee for Development (CNRD) and the facilitators of the framework national inclusive inter-Guinean dialogue.

The ECOWAS delegation to this meeting was led by the ECOWAS Mediator for Guinea and former President of Benin, HE Dr. Thomas Boni YAYI, accompanied by the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of ECOWAS, Dr. Abdel-Fatau MUSAH, the Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Guinea, Ambassador Louis Blaise AKA -BROU, Mr. Francis OKE, Head of ECOWAS Electoral Assistance Division and Mr. Mamadou Serigne KA, Program Officer, Democracy and Good Governance at the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security of ECOWAS.

During the deliberations, the ECOWAS technical mission and the experts from Guinea drew up a consolidated timetable for the transition for a period of 24 months covering the ten (10) key points for a return to constitutional order. After fruitful exchanges with the competent authorities of the transition, the Guinean Government is in favor of the new timetable proposed by the experts.

The ECOWAS Mediator for Guinea welcomed the results of the work of the ECOWAS experts and their Guinean counterparts. He reiterated the solidarity of ECOWAS to the Guinean people before thanking the President of the transition for having validated the 24-month timetable.

The Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of ECOWAS, for his part, welcomed the manifest political will of the transitional authorities which, according to him, made it possible to obtain the 24-month timetable on the principle of a compromise. dynamic. Dr. Abdel-Fatau MUSAH then reaffirmed ECOWAS’s attachment to Guinea and promised to do everything possible with the support of international partners to accompany the ongoing transition process.

The Transitional Government, for its part, affirmed its willingness to work with ECOWAS in the context of conducting a peaceful and inclusive transition. The authorities of the Transition have also requested the joint support of ECOWAS and its technical and financial partners for the mobilization of the resources necessary for the implementation of the 24-month transition schedule.