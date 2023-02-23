ECOWAS Mediator For Mali Visiting Bamako As Part Of The Follow-Up To The Transition Chronogram

The Ombudsman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for Mali, His Excellency Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan visited Bamako, from February 20 to 22, 2023.

As part of the monitoring of the transition chronogram, during his stay, the Ombudsman successively met with the Local Monitoring Committee for Transition (CLST), the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Mali, the Independent Election Management Authority (AIGE), International Mediation under the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation resulting from the Algiers Process, the Interministerial Committee for Monitoring Political and Institutional Reforms,

The exchanges during the meetings focussed on the process of implementing the Agreement, the constitutional referendum, the operationalisation of the AIGE, the progress of the chronogram of political and institutional reforms.

At the end of his visit, Ombudsman Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan welcomed the progress made and called on the Malian Transition authorities to continue efforts to meet the agreed deadline, inclusivity around political and institutional reforms and to restore dialogue with signatory movements as part of the implementation of the Agreement.