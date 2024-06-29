ECOWAS Ministers Convene to Activate Regional Counter-Terrorism Force

In response to escalating security threats across West Africa, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened an urgent meeting of Ministers of Defence and Ministers of Finance on June 27, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria.

This extraordinary gathering was mandated by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to strategize on funding mechanisms for activating a regional force dedicated to combating terrorism and restoring constitutional order.

President Omar Alieu Touray of the ECOWAS Commission opened the session with a call to action, stressing the critical need to mobilize internal resources to bolster the regional response against terrorism. Highlighting the deteriorating security situation, particularly in the Sahel region, President Touray advocated for a phased approach, beginning with establishing a 1,500-man brigade and forming an ECOWAS Force Command Post.

The Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff, building on conclusions drawn from their March 2023 meeting in Bissau, recommended the phased deployment of a 5,000-man brigade. Emphasizing the importance of coordinated operational strategies and urgent resource mobilization, the committee’s recommendations were adopted with amendments. A specialized team was tasked with refining the proposal within a month to expedite the mobilization of necessary resources.

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, H.E. Muhammad Badaru Musa, chaired the meeting and underscored the imperative of unity and collaboration in addressing regional security challenges. “Our collective mission today is to secure the funding required for our Regional Action Plan against terrorism,” Minister Musa affirmed. “Let us unite in purpose and determination to achieve a safer and more resilient ECOWAS region.”

The meeting marks a significant stride towards bolstering regional stability and resilience in the face of escalating security threats across the ECOWAS member states.

Established in 1975 by the ECOWAS Treaty signed in Lagos, Nigeria, the Economic Community of West African States spans 5.2 million square kilometres. Comprising 15 member states, ECOWAS aims to foster economic cooperation and integration, elevate living standards, maintain financial stability, and promote peaceful relations among member states.

The transformation of the ECOWAS Secretariat into a Commission in 2007 underscores its commitment to strategic programs aimed at deepening cohesion and eliminating barriers to full regional integration, ultimately aiming for an “ECOWAS of the People: Peace and Prosperity for All” by 2050.