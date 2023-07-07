ECOWAS Ministers hold 90th Ordinary Session in Guinea-Bissau

The Ninetieth Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is holding in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau from July 6 to 7 2023. The Ministers considered the 2023 Interim Report on the State of the Community, the Financial Situation of the Community as well as the political and security situation in the Region, among others.

In his statement during the opening ceremony, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, highlighted that the 2023 Interim Report on the State of the Community will provides a holistic assessment of the achievements, challenges, and opportunities of the Management as they work towards the realization of the regional integration agenda.

While welcoming the Ministers to Bissau in her opening remarks, H.E Suzi Carla Barbosa, the Chair of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers and Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, urged Council members to carefully analyse the Memoranda and Reports that will be presented at the meeting.

She noted that the items on the agenda are essentially aimed at promoting a more advanced, inclusive economic and trade integration conducive for human and social development in the African regional perspective. This she said will ensure peace and security, pluralistic democracy, good governance and the rule of law for the welfare and prosperity of all the peoples and Member States of the Region.

The Ministers are meeting ahead of the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, scheduled to hold July 9, 2023, in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.