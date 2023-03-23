ECOWAS Ministers meet in Bissau to adopt new Community texts for the Energy sector

Bissau, the Capital of Guinea Bissau hosts this Friday, March 24, 2023, the meeting of the Energy Ministers of the ECOWAS Member States. On the agenda of this session, the adoption of a series of Community texts including the updated ECOWAS Energy Policy, the Regional Electricity Code and the Green Hydrogen Policy. These 3 documents were previously examined by the Energy Experts also meeting in Bissau, from March 22 to 23, 2022.

Apart from the examination and validation of the three (3) Community texts, Ministers will be informed about the process of operationalising the Regional Electricity Market and the West African Gas Pipeline Project. They will also have to launch the ECOWAS Energy Information System (ECOWAS-EIS), which is a platform that provides data and information for better planning, design and monitoring of energy sector strategies and policies. The work of this session will be officially launched by the Minister of Energy and Industry of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, and Commissioner Sédiko DOUKA in charge of Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation of ECOWAS in the presence of the Ministers of Energy of the region.

In his speech at the opening of this Meeting, Commissioner DOUKA will return to the critical challenge of access to energy services in West Africa where the current rate is 53%: “On 3 Africans who do not have access to electricity, 1 comes from West Africa. To address this, the OSAP-EC is developing a vast access to electricity program through major regional projects funded by the World Bank that are ECOREAP, BEST and ROGEAP”.

It is important to note that the European Union and WASCAL (West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use) are the two technical and financial partners who supported the development of the three Community texts. The European Union supported the ECOWAS and WAEMU Commissions to the tune of €32 million, through the Program “Enhancement of the governance of the energy sector in West Africa, AGoSE-AO” which allowed the development of the updated Energy Policy and the Regional Electricity Code. As for WASCAL, it supported ECRE in the development of the Regional Green Hydrogen Policy Project.

The regional energy policy ensures the availability, reliability and quality of energy supply at a lower cost. Green hydrogen is a clean and sustainable energy source that contributes to improving energy security and climate change resilience in the region. Finally, the Electricity Code allows, among other things, access to electricity services for all citizens at an affordable cost and the electricity sector to be more attractive and safer for investors and developers while encouraging competition and transparency.