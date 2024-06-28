ECOWAS Ministers Meet on Integrated Water Management

Ministers responsible for water resources from the 15 ECOWAS Member States gathered in Abuja on Friday, June 28, 2024, for the 5th ordinary session of the Ministerial Monitoring Committee for Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) in West Africa.

The session followed the 11th Ordinary Session of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), which recently concluded discussions on pivotal initiatives to promote sustainable development through effective regional water resource management. Key topics included:

The draft Directive on managing shared water resources.

The development of hydraulic infrastructures.

The establishment of a West African Water Facility (Fund).

A highlight of the meeting was the Regional Initiative for the Development, Resilience, and Valorization of Water Resources (DREVE), a collaborative effort involving ECOWAS, WAEMU, and CILSS supported by the World Bank. DRIVE aims to significantly enhance sustainable development by leveraging water resources in West Africa.

In his opening address, Mr. Sediko Douka, ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitalization, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to subregional cooperation, citing the enduring principles outlined in the 1998 Ouagadougou Declaration. He emphasized the critical need for accelerated implementation of projects to improve water and sanitation access, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas.

Nigeria’s Honorable Minister of Water Resources & Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, emphasized the potential of coordinated water resource management. He highlighted its ability to drive developmental growth across health, education, tourism, food security, and energy sectors. However, he also cautioned against the risks of inadequate coordination, urging collaborative efforts to mitigate potential conflicts arising from transboundary water management.

Engr. Utsav concluded by rallying member states to harness the region’s vast water resources effectively, emphasizing that cohesive action is essential for addressing shared challenges such as climate change, poverty, and inequality.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment to advancing the discussed initiatives, underscoring the collective determination of ECOWAS Member States to achieve sustainable development through integrated water resources management in West Africa. This emphasis on progress and determination will make the audience feel reassured about the future of water resource management in the region.