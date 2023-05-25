ECOWAS Ministers Of Road Meet To Expedite Action On The Abidjan-Lagos Corridor 6-Lane Dual Carriage Corridor Highway

ECOWAS Commission, the agency implementing the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project, held its 19th Ministerial Steering Committee Meeting in Accra on 20th May, 2023 to review the progress of implementation and expedite the completion of technical studies and financing of the highway project and operationalization of the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Management Authority (ALCoMA).

The 19th Ministerial Steering Committee Meeting which was attended by Ministers of Road Infrastructure and Works from Ghana and Nigeria and representatives of the Roads Ministers from Cote d’Ivoire and Togo also reviewed the level of implementation of the 18th Meeting of the Steering Committee held on March 17th, 2023 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

In his welcome remarks to the Ministers, Technical experts, partners and participating dignitaries, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalization of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Sediko DOUKA lauded the commitment of the Corridor Member Countries to the Highway Project and expressed excitement about progress made so far regarding preparatory studies of the corridor highway project.

The ECOWAS Commissioner described the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway as a flagship project of the African Union’s Programme for Infrastructure Development of Africa (PIDA) which will help raise the visibility of ECOWAS as a departure from the usual political and security affairs that engage the sub-region. “It will enable citizens of the community to better appreciate and be informed about tangible achievements of the ECOWAS. Indeed it is our duty to accentuate the visibility of ECOWAS achievement on physical infrastructure projects in the area of transport, energy, telecom, water resource and agriculture just as this project has been presented at various African Investment Forums by the African Development Bank.” He echoed.

Commissioner DOUKA charged the participants to take interest in ensuring that the project becomes a reality. “We keep calling on both public and private investors to accompany in the realization of this wonderful work.”

The Commissioner recounted that most phases of the project’s study have been completed whiles others are in concluding stages citing that the procurement processes for the trade and transport facilitation and contract is at the signatory stage. He added that on PPP transaction advisory service on the project, tendering documentation has been completed and discussions are ongoing with AfDB for its acceptance.

“On resource mobilization, it should be noted that ECOWAS has just adopted a new regulatory framework on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) that is an incentive for the entry of Private Sector in large Investments like the nature of this project.”

The African Development Bank (AfDB) on behalf of the Development Partners also assured their unwavering commitment to the realization of the highway.

Mr. Mike Salawou, Director for Infrastructure and Urban Development, African Development Bank (AfDB) revealed that the AfDB will soon organize a DFI roundtable with ECOWAS to explore the best financing mechanisms for the project.

“We are going to make sure that this coastal corridor is a developmental corridor, an economic corridor, which is going to boost industrialization, promote trade and improve lives and conditions of ECOWAS citizenry. So we are fully committed to make this a reality”

He said “AfDB has plans to start processing the financing of the corridor highway project in phases of three (3) and it is preparing to start phase one (1) by the last quarter of 2023 and by 2024. The AfDB will be the first, hopefully not the only one to start financing the corridor so that we can see traction.”

The AfDB Director for Infrastructure and Urban Development also commended “the federal republic of Nigeria who has started leading the way in launching the RFP to finance the section in Nigeria and we will like to follow suit and also ask others to follow suit.”

Chairman of the Ministerial Steering Committee and Minister of Public Works and Housing of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Hon Babatunde Raji Fashola whose assignment as the Chair of the steering committee meeting will come to an end in about nine (9) days after the 19th edition of the steering committee meeting in Accra, Ghana, said he is proud that the committee has been able to set up a Management Authority that will manage the corridor highway development project and appointed nominees to the Board of that Authority amidst many challenges. “We are building a road over one thousand kilometers, across five (5) countries, across diversity of languages and political structures, we are building now with climate, people and sustainability on our horizon and in an era that is different from what used to be a generation ago. We have heard issues about compensation; environment, social impact assessment, resettlement and action plan etc. because at the end of the day this is all about people. So we must build in a way that takes care not only of people’s interest but also climate and other diversities.”

He explained that the period of planning and designing face of the project which forms the preparatory studies is the most difficult part of building such a transnational infrastructure and fortunately that is almost completed. “If we get this right, then constructing the project will be very easy, so please do not be despair. It may look difficult, but with my little experience, this is the hardest part and we are almost there.”

The Chairman applauded AfDB for their assurance of funds and unflinching commitment to the project over the years.

“You have heard it from the bank themselves that USD 15 billion investment appetite is now waiting and it is for us to embrace that investment appetite.” The Chairman of the Steering Committee proclaimed.

Ghana’s Minister of Roads and Highways, Honourable Kwasi Amoako Atta said there are strong indications that as the detailed engineering studies are almost completed, Corridor Member Countries are preparing the grounds for the long-awaited implementation phase of the corridor Highway project.

He affirmed that Ghana has embarked on sensitization of communities along the proposed alignment for the highway project. “During the sensitization program, it was revealed that our chiefs and people are expectant of the project and cannot wait to see it implemented in their lifetime.” The Minister emphasized.

Hon. Kwasi Amoako Atta commended the Technical Experts and the Steering committee for their dedication and commitment to the project but was quick to admit that the task of developing the corridor highway project going through five (5) countries can be daunting, “I am convinced that given the commitment shown by our steering committee ably supported by the Team of Experts, we shall deliver this project to the benefit of ECOWAS and its citizens.”

Taking turns to share their remarks, representatives of the Ministers of Road Infrastructures from the Republic of Togo and Cote d’Ivoire extended their respective countries’ resolve in seeing to the successful implementation of the corridor highway project.

Hon. Ing. Yaw Osafo Marfo, Senior Advisor to the President of the Republic of Ghana, in a key note address on behalf of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana commended the Honourable Ministers and ECOWAS for their sustained effort and strong collaboration of the member countries to the corridor highway project. He lauded Ghana for embarking on a sensitization activities carried out along the host communities of the highway project.

The Senior Advisor to the President of the Republic of Ghana recalled discussions in 2003 during his tenure as Finance Minister of Ghana on ways to improve development in the ECOWAS region to include the development of a common payment system and the need to develop a regional road infrastructure. “The first idea was to look at a common payment system within ECOWAS and secondly everyone in the room agreed that we should look for money to do road infrastructure in the sub-region because at the end of the day, movement of goods and people will require the needed infrastructure.”

He expressed excitement over the assurance of AfDB to raise the required funds for the highway construction describing the project as top on the agenda of Ghana’s government.

“The Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Project is on the priority list of the Government of Ghana and we keenly look forward to the day that the sword will be raised for the commencement of this project. We believe that this project will give a new dimension to ECOWAS and we believe it will change the economies of the five (5) countries and therefore whatever we can do to support it, we will do it.”

Hon. Yaw Osafo Marfo expressed optimism about the role of the corridor highway in realizing the vision of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). “This road is significant in realizing the full benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The integration of rail infrastructure and the industrial zones along the corridor will help the sub-region achieve the full potential of this highway project and I believe that whatever it costs to get this project commence as soon as possible, let us do it.”

Finally, the Honorable Ministers of the Corridor Member Countries affirmed their commitment to the implementation of the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Project and pledged to keep it as a priority project of their respective governments.

Ghana’s Minister of Roads and Highways, Honourable Kwasi Amoako Atta praised his colleague Hon. Babatunde Raji Fashola, Chairman of the Ministerial Steering Committee and Minister of Public Works and Housing of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for his exemplary leadership role in steering the affairs of the committee over the years and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Hon. Amoako Atta presented a plaque and read a citation on behalf his colleagues to the outgoing Chairman of the Steering Committee Meeting, Hon. Babatunde Raji Fashola.