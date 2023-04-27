ECOWAS Ministers of Trade and Industry to consider key regional trade instruments, and discuss multilateral trading issues

The ECOWAS Commission is organizing the 3rd Joint Meeting of the ECOWAS Ministers of Trade and Industry (ECOMOTI) in Abidjan – Cote d’Ivoire, from 27th – 28th of April 2023, to consider the ECOWAS E-Commerce Strategy, the ECOWAS Implementation Strategy for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the Directive of Consumer Protec-tion.

The Ministerial Meeting would also be attended by the Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and would feature a round table to discuss the outcomes of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12) and preparations for the MC13, which is scheduled to hold in February 2024, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.