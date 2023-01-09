ECOWAS Mission Observes the Legislative Elections in Benin

The ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to the Legislative Elections in the Republic of Benin, led by H.E. Raimundo Pereira, former President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, observed the Legislative Elections in Benin, today January 8, 2023.

ECOWAS deployed forty (40) Election Observers to all the capitals of the twelve (12) Administrative Departments in Benin to monitor the electoral process.

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government is determined to accompany the people and the government of the Republic of Benin through the Legislative Elections in line with the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance of 2001.

January 8, 2023

Cotonou, Benin