ECOWAS Mission Observes the Presidential Election in Nigeria

The Election Observation Mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS – EOM) led by H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone observes the Presidential Election in Nigeria, today February 25, 2023.

ECOWAS deployed 250 Election Observers to the six (6) geo-political zones in Nigeria to monitor the electoral process.

President Koroma was accompanied on the observation by H.E. Amb. Yusuf Baba Kamara, former High Commissioner of Ghana to Nigeria, the Deputy Head of Mission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, Amb. Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, the Commissioner of Political Affairs Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission and the ECOWAS Technical Team.

ECOWAS is determined to accompany Nigeria through the Presidential Elections in line with the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance of 2001.