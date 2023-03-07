ECOWAS mobilises partners around 50MAWSP project for women empowerment

ECOWAS and its partners are organising a High-Level Session to mobilise partners around the 50MAWSP project for the empowerment of women and young people, on the sidelines of CSW67 in New York in the United States.

On the sidelines of the 67th United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67) held from 06 to 17 March 2023 in New York in the United States, the ECOWAS Commission represented by the Department of Human Development and Social Affairs and the Trade Directorate of the Department of Economic Affairs and Agriculture, is organising on March 08, 2023 at 10am, in collaboration with the Common Market for In New York.

This Session will be devoted to the mobilisation of partners around the Project of “The 50 Million African Women and Youth Platform have the floor (50MAWSP)”, and will focus on the theme: “Innovation, technological change and education in the digital age to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls”. The ECOWAS delegation is led by Professor Fatou SOW SARR, Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs.

Among the activities planned by the ECOWAS Centre for Gender Development (CCDG) of the Department of Human Development and Social Affairs for the celebration of March 08, 2023, International Women’s Day, is the High Level Session for the commitment of partners around the project of the “50 Million African Women and Youth Platform have the Floor (50MAWSP)”. It is a continental digital networking platform created since 2019 in collaboration with COMESA and EAC and whose objective is to contribute to the economic empowerment of women and young people in Africa by facilitating online commerce, access to markets, training and information on financial and non-financial services.

The main objective of the High-Level Session organised by ECOWAS, COMESA and EAC is to present the 50MAWSP to potential partners around the world as a unique intervention that can spearhead the economic empowerment of African women and young people, by harnessing the power of ICT to unlock opportunities and transform their lives. It will also provide an opportunity to present the project to potential partners for their support, while raising awareness of various important groups, such as high-level political leaders, women leaders, ICT industry actors, investors, etc.

A hundred participants are expected at this important meeting. These include the Ministers in charge of women’s, gender and trade issues of the Member States and partners of the African Union, COMESA, EAC and ECOWAS, international women-oriented financing organisations, International Development Banks, international NGOs, ICT industry players and other private sector entities, Representatives of the diplomatic corps, ZLECAF, COMESA, EAC and ECOWAS.

The Interactive Session will focus on presenting the potential benefits of the 50MAWSP project and/or the problems it solves while sharing experiences and highlighting investment/support opportunities. The event will also be an opportunity to highlight the innovations planned for the second phase of the 50MAWSP project, including the integration of e-commerce (E-Commerce) to allow users to carry out commercial transactions on the platform.